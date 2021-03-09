Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Director Sells $1,027,474.00 in Stock

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Director David Lawee sold 15,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $1,027,474.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

David Lawee also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, March 8th, David Lawee sold 540,798 shares of Lyft stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $35,314,109.40.
  • On Wednesday, December 23rd, David Lawee sold 177,077 shares of Lyft stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $8,882,182.32.
  • On Monday, December 21st, David Lawee sold 146,870 shares of Lyft stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $7,359,655.70.
  • On Friday, December 18th, David Lawee sold 207,455 shares of Lyft stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $10,376,899.10.
  • On Wednesday, December 16th, David Lawee sold 309,249 shares of Lyft stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $15,474,819.96.

Shares of LYFT stock traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.34. 8,102,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,602,277. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Lyft, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.56 and a 52-week high of $65.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 2.35.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13. Lyft had a negative net margin of 58.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.70%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LYFT shares. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $50.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $44.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $53.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Lyft from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.21.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,023 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 398,228 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $19,565,000 after purchasing an additional 64,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,615,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 199,628 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $9,808,000 after purchasing an additional 22,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

