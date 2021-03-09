MAN SE (MAN.F) (FRA:MAN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $44.78

MAN SE (MAN.F) (FRA:MAN)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €44.78 ($52.68) and traded as high as €49.95 ($58.76). MAN SE (MAN.F) shares last traded at €49.55 ($58.29), with a volume of 22,815 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average of €46.95 and a 200 day moving average of €44.78.

About MAN SE (MAN.F) (FRA:MAN)

MAN SE operates in commercial vehicle industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through two divisions, MAN Truck & Bus and MAN Latin America. The MAN Truck & Bus division manufactures commercial vehicles. This division provides vans, trucks, buses, and diesel and gas engines, as well as passenger and freight transportation services.

