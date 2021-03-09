Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Shares Up 11.4%

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS)’s share price shot up 11.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.12 and last traded at $18.62. 784,308 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 129% from the average session volume of 343,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.72.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.22.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.72.
Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRNS)
Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in formulations for two routes, including intravenous (IV) and oral for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.
