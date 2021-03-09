Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Shares Up 11.4%

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS)’s share price shot up 11.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.12 and last traded at $18.62. 784,308 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 129% from the average session volume of 343,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.72.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.22.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 29,188 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,246,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,208,000 after buying an additional 314,392 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $4,331,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $666,000. 79.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in formulations for two routes, including intravenous (IV) and oral for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

