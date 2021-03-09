Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stake Lifted by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 140.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,968 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,195 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MA. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

MA stock traded up $9.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $370.19. The stock had a trading volume of 145,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,463,367. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $199.99 and a 1-year high of $368.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $336.63 and a 200 day moving average of $336.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.10, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 22.65%.

In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.03, for a total value of $19,447,675.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,039,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,736,515,111.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 764,346 shares of company stock worth $252,786,532. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Truist upped their price objective on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $357.56.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

