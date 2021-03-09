Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) was downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $26.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.30% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. MKM Partners lowered Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Matador Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Matador Resources from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.32.

Shares of MTDR stock opened at $25.17 on Tuesday. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $27.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 4.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.35.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 51.85%. The firm had revenue of $224.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Matador Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,455,006 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $210,509,000 after purchasing an additional 861,068 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,629,284 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,769,000 after purchasing an additional 33,288 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 239.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,622,925 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,650 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Matador Resources by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,076,899 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,987,000 after acquiring an additional 440,727 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Matador Resources by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 937,914 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,747,000 after acquiring an additional 79,802 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

