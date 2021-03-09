Matic Network Reaches Market Cap of $616.67 Million (MATIC)

Matic Network (CURRENCY:MATIC) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 9th. One Matic Network coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000266 BTC on major exchanges. Matic Network has a total market capitalization of $616.67 million and $279.92 million worth of Matic Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Matic Network has traded up 169% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Matic Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00057023 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $426.93 or 0.00786459 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00009735 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00027526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.27 or 0.00066818 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00030980 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003904 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Matic Network Profile

MATIC is a coin. Its launch date was March 26th, 2018. Matic Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,952,830,774 coins. Matic Network’s official message board is medium.com/matic-network . Matic Network’s official website is matic.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Matic provides scalable, secure and instant transactions using sidechains based on an adapted implementation of Plasma framework for asset security and a decentralized network of Proof-of-Stake (PoS) validators. In short, it allows anyone to create scalable DApps while ensuring a superior user experience in a secure and decentralized manner. It has a working implementation for Ethereum on Ropsten Testnet. Matic intends to support other blockchains in the future which will enable it to provide interoperability features alongside offering scalability to existing public blockchains. “

Matic Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matic Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Matic Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Matic Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Matic Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Matic Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.