Matthew Derella Sells 9,559 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Stock

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2021

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) insider Matthew Derella sold 9,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total value of $657,372.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Matthew Derella also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, February 3rd, Matthew Derella sold 21,438 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $1,174,373.64.

Shares of TWTR stock opened at $63.48 on Tuesday. Twitter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $80.75. The firm has a market cap of $50.67 billion, a PE ratio of -46.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.00 and a 200-day moving average of $50.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Twitter from $78.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Twitter from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on Twitter from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cleveland Research upgraded Twitter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Twitter from $61.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.73.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Twitter (NYSE:TWTR)

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit