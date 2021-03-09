Matthew Derella Sells 9,559 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Stock

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) insider Matthew Derella sold 9,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total value of $657,372.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Matthew Derella also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Matthew Derella sold 21,438 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $1,174,373.64.

Shares of TWTR stock opened at $63.48 on Tuesday. Twitter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $80.75. The firm has a market cap of $50.67 billion, a PE ratio of -46.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.00 and a 200-day moving average of $50.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Twitter from $78.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Twitter from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on Twitter from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cleveland Research upgraded Twitter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Twitter from $61.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.73.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

