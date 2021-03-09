MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $205.04 Million

Brokerages expect that MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) will report sales of $205.04 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for MaxLinear’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $205.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $205.13 million. MaxLinear posted sales of $62.03 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 230.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MaxLinear will report full-year sales of $811.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $800.00 million to $837.01 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $860.07 million, with estimates ranging from $839.29 million to $882.77 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MaxLinear.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $194.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.83 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 23.18%. The business’s revenue was up 178.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MXL shares. Roth Capital increased their target price on MaxLinear from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded MaxLinear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Loop Capital upgraded MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on MaxLinear from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.70.

Shares of MXL traded down $2.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.83. 20,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 844,704. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.88 and its 200-day moving average is $30.18. MaxLinear has a 52 week low of $7.79 and a 52 week high of $44.05. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -29.47, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.66.

In related news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 4,455 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.44, for a total value of $135,610.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,010,211.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brendan Walsh sold 7,799 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total value of $255,729.21. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 171,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,731.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,817 shares of company stock worth $4,563,755 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MXL. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MaxLinear during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in MaxLinear during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in MaxLinear during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the third quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers various semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

