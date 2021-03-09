MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Receives $44.17 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.17.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MediaAlpha from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock.

Get MediaAlpha alerts:

Shares of MAX stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,777. MediaAlpha has a twelve month low of $21.62 and a twelve month high of $61.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,563,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,307,000. Ratan Capital Management LP acquired a new position in MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,745,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,136,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,548,000.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops insurance customer acquisition technology platform in the United States. Its technology platform brings insurance carriers and consumers together in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Featured Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for MediaAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaAlpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.