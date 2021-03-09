Mendon Capital Advisors Corp Takes $1.12 Million Position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 106,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 8,998 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 788,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,518,000 after acquiring an additional 14,694 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 175.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,598,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,731 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 299.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 68,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 51,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.77% of the company’s stock.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

NYCB opened at $12.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $13.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.74.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 23.07%. The firm had revenue of $322.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 6th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 88.31%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NYCB shares. B. Riley upped their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Compass Point upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.92.

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $53,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.