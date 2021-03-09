Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Acquires 240,000 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 46.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 752,800 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 240,000 shares during the quarter. SEA accounts for about 2.6% of Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s holdings in SEA were worth $149,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SEA by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,669 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd boosted its position in SEA by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd now owns 12,300 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in SEA by 431.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 154 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in SEA during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SE shares. Macquarie upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $124.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SEA from $188.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of SEA from $168.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of SEA from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. SEA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.38.

SE stock opened at $229.76 on Monday. Sea Limited has a one year low of $35.61 and a one year high of $285.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.14 billion, a PE ratio of -78.15 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $246.21 and a 200-day moving average of $190.68.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 38.59% and a negative return on equity of 144.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

