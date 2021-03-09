Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Boosts Stock Holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its position in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 182,022 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $45,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wix.com in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Shares of Wix.com stock opened at $308.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.66 and a beta of 1.64. Wix.com Ltd. has a 52 week low of $76.81 and a 52 week high of $362.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $287.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.26.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.77. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 46.89%. As a group, research analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WIX. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Wix.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $292.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Wix.com from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Wix.com from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wix.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.35.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

Featured Story: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.