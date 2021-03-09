Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 221,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,039 shares during the quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $18,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 390,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,979,000 after acquiring an additional 12,205 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 28,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 8,247 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 461,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,532,000. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $476,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

MRK stock opened at $74.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $189.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.52. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.10%.

MRK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.36.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

