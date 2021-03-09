Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Brokerages expect Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) to announce $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Mercury Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.65. Mercury Systems reported earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Mercury Systems will report full year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.43. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Mercury Systems.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $210.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.52 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MRCY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

In other news, CFO Michael Ruppert sold 6,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total transaction of $450,255.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,345,581.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Aslett sold 2,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $229,724.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,849,635.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,809 shares of company stock valued at $1,232,615. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 10.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,441,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,081,000 after buying an additional 223,667 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 2.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,437,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,013,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 14.5% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 3,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRCY traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.39. 556,723 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,805. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.12. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.00. Mercury Systems has a 1 year low of $52.24 and a 1 year high of $96.29.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

