Meredith (NYSE:MDP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Benchmark

Benchmark upgraded shares of Meredith (NYSE:MDP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $38.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on MDP. TheStreet upgraded shares of Meredith from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meredith from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Meredith from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

MDP stock opened at $35.74 on Monday. Meredith has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $35.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 2.26.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $1.07. Meredith had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a positive return on equity of 37.46%. The business had revenue of $901.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Meredith’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Meredith will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Meredith in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meredith in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Meredith by 25.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meredith in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new position in Meredith in the 3rd quarter worth about $253,000. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Meredith

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

