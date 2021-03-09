Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $5.66 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) will announce earnings of $5.66 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Mettler-Toledo International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $5.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.70. Mettler-Toledo International posted earnings of $4.00 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 41.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will report full year earnings of $29.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $29.47 to $29.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $33.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $32.75 to $33.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Mettler-Toledo International.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.72 by $0.54. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 144.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.78 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $897.85.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,211.41, for a total transaction of $6,057,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,505,688.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 37 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,218.00, for a total transaction of $45,066.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,026. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,700 shares of company stock worth $18,886,523 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTD. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 46 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTD stock traded up $11.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,050.00. 180,571 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,757. Mettler-Toledo International has a 52 week low of $579.40 and a 52 week high of $1,271.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,173.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,098.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

