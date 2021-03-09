MIB Coin Market Cap Achieves $451,060.62 (MIB)

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. MIB Coin has a total market cap of $451,060.62 and $11,215.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MIB Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, MIB Coin has traded 35% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000021 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About MIB Coin

MIB Coin (CRYPTO:MIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 403,190,422 coins and its circulating supply is 125,888,494 coins. MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io . MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

MIB Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIB Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MIB Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

