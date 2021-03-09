MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2021

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.12), Yahoo Finance reports. MiMedx Group had a negative net margin of 37.28% and a negative return on equity of 404.08%.

Shares of MDXG traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,933. MiMedx Group has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $11.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.96.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and markets regenerative biologics utilizing human placental tissue allografts with patent-protected processes for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissue utilizing its proprietary PURION Process to produce allografts.

