Mineral & Financial Investments (LON:MAFL) Shares Gap Up to $9.00

Mineral & Financial Investments Limited (LON:MAFL)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 9 ($0.12), but opened at GBX 10.25 ($0.13). Mineral & Financial Investments shares last traded at GBX 11.78 ($0.15), with a volume of 709,803 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 9.77 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 8.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 41.31 and a current ratio of 41.39. The company has a market capitalization of £3.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90.

About Mineral & Financial Investments (LON:MAFL)

Mineral & Financial Investments Limited, an investment company, invests in natural resources, minerals, metals, and oil and gas projects in the Cayman Islands. Mineral & Financial Investments Limited is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Mineral & Financial Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mineral & Financial Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.