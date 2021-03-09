Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ NERV traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.11. 313,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 787,332. Minerva Neurosciences has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $15.22. The stock has a market cap of $132.72 million, a P/E ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.20.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of schizophrenia.

