MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) Price Up 34% This Week

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. MintMe.com Coin has a total market cap of $603,854.25 and approximately $5,431.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded up 34% against the U.S. dollar. One MintMe.com Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,264.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,834.66 or 0.03380960 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $200.21 or 0.00368955 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $538.63 or 0.00992608 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.80 or 0.00410575 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $187.78 or 0.00346055 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003639 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.71 or 0.00248239 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00022258 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Profile

MINTME is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 tokens. MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . The official message board for MintMe.com Coin is webchain.network/news/archive

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

Buying and Selling MintMe.com Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintMe.com Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MintMe.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

