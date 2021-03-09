Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel Sells 11,046 Shares of Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.18, for a total value of $1,415,876.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,422,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,283,220.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, February 26th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total value of $1,708,816.20.
  • On Wednesday, February 17th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.28, for a total value of $1,568,520.00.
  • On Friday, February 12th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.98, for a total value of $2,010,151.08.
  • On Wednesday, February 10th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total value of $1,644,660.00.
  • On Friday, February 5th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.61, for a total value of $1,928,742.06.
  • On Wednesday, February 3rd, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total value of $1,408,590.00.
  • On Friday, January 29th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.25, for a total value of $1,913,719.50.
  • On Wednesday, January 27th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.27, for a total value of $1,361,430.00.
  • On Friday, January 22nd, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.81, for a total value of $1,455,973.26.
  • On Wednesday, January 20th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total value of $1,120,590.00.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $123.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $49.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $157.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.50. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.31 and a 1 year high of $189.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The business had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3948.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Moderna by 236.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 24,312,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,903,000 after buying an additional 17,086,635 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at about $240,913,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at about $183,107,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Moderna by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,795,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,412,000 after purchasing an additional 761,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Moderna by 177.5% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,056,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,335,000 after purchasing an additional 675,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Chardan Capital upped their price target on Moderna from $107.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Moderna from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Moderna from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.56.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

