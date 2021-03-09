Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) Given New $16.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $16.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MOGO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Mogo from $4.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Eight Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Mogo in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Mogo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mogo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.68.

Shares of MOGO stock opened at $7.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.97 million, a PE ratio of -15.59 and a beta of 2.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.49. Mogo has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $11.86.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOGO. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Mogo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $171,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mogo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mogo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Mogo by 205.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 854,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 574,131 shares in the last quarter. 7.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mogo Company Profile

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company provides finance app that empowers consumers with solutions to help them get in control of their financial wellness. It offers users a free MogoAccount and provides access to various products, including free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid Visa Card, digital mortgage experience, the MogoCrypto account, a product within MogoWealth that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin, and access to smart consumer credit products through.

