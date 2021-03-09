Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) Major Shareholder 9830 Macarthur Llc Purchases 38,806 Shares of Stock

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) major shareholder 9830 Macarthur Llc bought 38,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.57 per share, with a total value of $798,239.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

9830 Macarthur Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mohawk Group alerts:

On Thursday, March 4th, 9830 Macarthur Llc bought 5,000 shares of Mohawk Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.17 per share, with a total value of $160,850.00.

On Friday, January 29th, 9830 Macarthur Llc acquired 288,460 shares of Mohawk Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.50 per share, with a total value of $6,778,810.00.

On Tuesday, January 19th, 9830 Macarthur Llc bought 600 shares of Mohawk Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.50 per share, for a total transaction of $12,300.00.

On Friday, January 15th, 9830 Macarthur Llc bought 300 shares of Mohawk Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.94 per share, for a total transaction of $5,982.00.

On Thursday, January 7th, 9830 Macarthur Llc purchased 172,954 shares of Mohawk Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.25 per share, for a total transaction of $3,502,318.50.

On Monday, January 4th, 9830 Macarthur Llc bought 62,281 shares of Mohawk Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.87 per share, for a total transaction of $1,050,680.47.

Shares of NASDAQ MWK opened at $36.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $48.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $791.44 million, a P/E ratio of -15.82 and a beta of 4.78.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Proequities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Group by 677.8% during the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Group by 18,412.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 7,549 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MWK shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Mohawk Group in a report on Tuesday. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Mohawk Group in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Mohawk Group from $16.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Sidoti raised Mohawk Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.79.

About Mohawk Group

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States and internationally. The company provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.