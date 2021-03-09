Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) PT Raised to $48.00

Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) had its price target raised by Alliance Global Partners from $34.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.49% from the company’s previous close.

MWK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sidoti raised Mohawk Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Mohawk Group from $16.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Mohawk Group in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.79.

NASDAQ MWK opened at $36.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.92 and a 200-day moving average of $17.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $791.44 million, a P/E ratio of -15.82 and a beta of 4.78. Mohawk Group has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $48.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.15). Mohawk Group had a negative net margin of 20.49% and a negative return on equity of 265.80%. Equities research analysts forecast that Mohawk Group will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mohawk Group news, major shareholder 9830 Macarthur Llc bought 5,000 shares of Mohawk Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.17 per share, for a total transaction of $160,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 568,401 shares of company stock worth $12,309,180. Corporate insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MWK. Avory & Company LLC bought a new position in Mohawk Group during the fourth quarter worth about $12,675,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group in the third quarter valued at about $3,605,000. CM Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,905,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group in the third quarter valued at about $2,043,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,085,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.91% of the company’s stock.

About Mohawk Group

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States and internationally. The company provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

