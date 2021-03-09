Monkey Project Hits Market Capitalization of $123,951.17 (MONK)

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded 13% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. Monkey Project has a total market cap of $123,951.17 and $1.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Monkey Project has traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar. One Monkey Project coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Eternity (ENT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000065 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MustangCoin (MST) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Monkey Project Profile

Monkey Project (CRYPTO:MONK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Monkey Project’s total supply is 12,121,740 coins. Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Monkey Project is www.monkey.vision

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

Buying and Selling Monkey Project

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monkey Project should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monkey Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

