Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) Position Raised by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) by 56.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 700,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 252,720 shares during the period. Monmouth Real Estate Investment makes up about 0.9% of Heartland Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment were worth $12,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Monmouth Real Estate Investment alerts:

MNR traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.06. 1,849 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 520,963. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 10.46 and a quick ratio of 10.46. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.42 and a fifty-two week high of $18.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.60 and a beta of 0.78.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.19. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a negative return on equity of 3.69% and a negative net margin of 13.19%. Research analysts anticipate that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 92.31%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.57.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 121 properties, containing a total of approximately 24.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.