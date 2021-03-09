More Coin (MORE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $138,761.33

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. More Coin has a total market capitalization of $138,761.33 and approximately $20,649.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, More Coin has traded up 43.9% against the U.S. dollar. One More Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0694 or 0.00000125 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.29 or 0.00056381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $445.84 or 0.00803290 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00009577 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00027224 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.10 or 0.00066850 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00031111 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00041706 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001804 BTC.

About More Coin

More Coin (MORE) is a token. It was first traded on June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 tokens. More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin . More Coin’s official website is www.mre.live

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

More Coin Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire More Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase More Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

