Morgan Stanley Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Melrose Industries (OTCMKTS:MLSPF)

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MLSPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Melrose Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

MLSPF opened at $2.65 on Monday. Melrose Industries has a 12-month low of $0.89 and a 12-month high of $2.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.01.

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms. The company's Automotive segment is involved in the design, development, manufacturing, and integration of driveline technologies; and electric powertrains and intelligent all-wheel drive systems.

