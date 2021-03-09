Morgan Stanley Trims Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Target Price to $30.00

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Theravance Biopharma from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Evercore ISI reissued an outperform rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.13.

Get Theravance Biopharma alerts:

Shares of TBPH opened at $19.31 on Monday. Theravance Biopharma has a 12 month low of $14.48 and a 12 month high of $31.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.75 and its 200-day moving average is $17.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.94.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.10. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Theravance Biopharma will post -4.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Richard A. Graham sold 7,500 shares of Theravance Biopharma stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total transaction of $146,025.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 123,749 shares in the company, valued at $2,409,393.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 170.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 1.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 10.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 9.2% during the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 23,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Its product portfolio also include TD-1473, a gut-selective pan-janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor that is in Phase IIb/III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, myelofibrosis, and ulcerative colitis, as well as for a range of inflammatory intestinal diseases, including ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease.

Featured Story: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.