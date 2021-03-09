MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN) Short Interest Update

MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 6,630,000 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the January 28th total of 8,450,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 612,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.8 days. Approximately 16.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSGN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSG Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MSG Networks from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of MSG Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of MSGN stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.11. 6,812 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 661,028. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.24 and its 200 day moving average is $12.35. MSG Networks has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $19.43.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $146.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.41 million. MSG Networks had a net margin of 25.97% and a negative return on equity of 31.14%. MSG Networks’s revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that MSG Networks will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MSG Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in MSG Networks by 700.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MSG Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in MSG Networks by 189.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 6,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in MSG Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides video on demand, as well as a website and social media platforms for its brands.

