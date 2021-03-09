Mulberry Group (LON:MUL) Shares Gap Down to $230.00

Mulberry Group plc (LON:MUL)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 230 ($3.00), but opened at GBX 222 ($2.90). Mulberry Group shares last traded at GBX 222.80 ($2.91), with a volume of 3,438 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 765.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 232.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 200.64. The firm has a market cap of £142.79 million and a PE ratio of -3.66.

Mulberry Group Company Profile (LON:MUL)

Mulberry Group plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells fashion accessories, clothing, and footwear in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company offers shoulder, satchel, tote, clutch, backpack, and mini and micro bags; and dresses, tops and knitwear, skirts and pants, and jackets and coats for women.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Mulberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mulberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.