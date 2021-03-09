Multiplier (MXX) Price Hits $0.43

Multiplier (CURRENCY:MXX) traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. During the last week, Multiplier has traded down 43.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Multiplier token can now be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00000793 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Multiplier has a total market cap of $79.86 million and $509,976.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $289.01 or 0.00532924 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $38.23 or 0.00070487 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.27 or 0.00059498 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.02 or 0.00077488 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $293.95 or 0.00542040 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.73 or 0.00076954 BTC.

About Multiplier

Multiplier’s total supply is 410,728,637 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,614,291 tokens. Multiplier’s official message board is medium.com/@multiplierfinance . The official website for Multiplier is multiplier.finance

Multiplier Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multiplier should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Multiplier using one of the exchanges listed above.

