MVL (MVL) Price Hits $0.0083

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. One MVL coin can currently be bought for $0.0083 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. MVL has a market capitalization of $97.25 million and approximately $21.14 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MVL has traded 47.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00057167 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $425.61 or 0.00786046 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00009590 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00027358 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.87 or 0.00066244 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00030792 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003889 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001849 BTC.

MVL Coin Profile

MVL is a coin. It launched on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,681,126,857 coins. The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io . The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MVL’s official message board is mvlchain.io/blog . MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in. “

MVL Coin Trading

