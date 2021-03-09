Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $19.85 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) will post $19.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Myovant Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.84 million to $27.90 million. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myovant Sciences will report full year sales of $54.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $40.56 million to $62.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $285.00 million, with estimates ranging from $145.60 million to $396.35 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Myovant Sciences.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MYOV shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Myovant Sciences from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Myovant Sciences from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Myovant Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.57.

NYSE MYOV traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.11. 423,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,005,870. Myovant Sciences has a one year low of $5.98 and a one year high of $30.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 2.99.

In other Myovant Sciences news, insider Frank Karbe sold 11,800 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $354,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 175,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,258,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 19,400 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $488,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 146,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,690,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,600,145 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Myovant Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Myovant Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Myovant Sciences by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Myovant Sciences by 215.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Myovant Sciences by 900.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. 33.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

