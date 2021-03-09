Nabriva Therapeutics (NBRV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th. Analysts expect Nabriva Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.94) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nabriva Therapeutics stock opened at $1.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 4.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $265.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.91. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $14.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.21.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's lead product candidate is lefamulin, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection; and that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric infections, as well as sexually transmitted infections, osteomyelitis, and prosthetic joint infections.

