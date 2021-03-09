NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) PT Raised to $70.00

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.99% from the stock’s current price.

NSTG has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised shares of NanoString Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.86.

Shares of NSTG opened at $57.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 8.94 and a quick ratio of 8.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.02. NanoString Technologies has a 1-year low of $13.85 and a 1-year high of $86.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.56 and a beta of 1.77.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.04). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 68.96% and a negative net margin of 53.47%. On average, equities analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 25,000 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.34, for a total transaction of $1,808,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,064,897.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Hershberg sold 1,500 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.33, for a total transaction of $103,995.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,028.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,729 shares of company stock worth $2,707,658. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,450,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $297,670,000 after acquiring an additional 845,805 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,626,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,807,000 after acquiring an additional 443,800 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP lifted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 850,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,995,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 733,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,062,000 after buying an additional 67,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 550,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,839,000 after buying an additional 57,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

