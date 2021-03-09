Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Hits New 12-Month High at $34.75

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.75 and last traded at $34.62, with a volume of 1805 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.49.

Several brokerages have commented on NSSC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley started coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.02. The stock has a market cap of $635.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.74 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 11.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 2,233,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total value of $55,156,853.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,999,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,794,862.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Carrieri sold 5,834 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $190,188.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 254.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 77,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.20% of the company’s stock.

About Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

