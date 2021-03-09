Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Hits New 12-Month High at $34.75

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.75 and last traded at $34.62, with a volume of 1805 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.49.
Several brokerages have commented on NSSC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley started coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.02. The stock has a market cap of $635.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.74 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
In related news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 2,233,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total value of $55,156,853.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,999,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,794,862.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Carrieri sold 5,834 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $190,188.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 254.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 77,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.20% of the company’s stock.
About Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC)
Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.
