National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,511,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in National Bank were worth $49,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NBHC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Bank by 674.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Bank during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of National Bank by 202.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of National Bank by 16.1% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Bank by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NBHC stock opened at $41.34 on Tuesday. National Bank Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.25 and a fifty-two week high of $42.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.05.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.22. National Bank had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $81.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.43 million. On average, analysts expect that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.94%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. DA Davidson cut shares of National Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 20th.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

