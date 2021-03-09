National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,095,300 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the January 28th total of 1,398,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 44.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NTIOF traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $65.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,653. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.28. National Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $26.77 and a 12 month high of $65.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of National Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

