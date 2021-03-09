National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,095,300 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the January 28th total of 1,398,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 44.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NTIOF traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $65.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,653. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.28. National Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $26.77 and a 12 month high of $65.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of National Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

