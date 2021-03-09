Needham & Company LLC Increases Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Price Target to $34.00

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $19.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HCCI. TheStreet upgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.60.

HCCI opened at $28.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $682.84 million, a PE ratio of 142.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.51. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 1.08%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCCI. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 131.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,548,000 after acquiring an additional 446,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the first quarter worth $783,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 508.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 3.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 64.9% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 19,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 7,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

