Needham & Company LLC Increases Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Price Target to $34.00

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $19.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.47% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HCCI. TheStreet upgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.60.
HCCI opened at $28.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $682.84 million, a PE ratio of 142.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.51. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCCI. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 131.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,548,000 after acquiring an additional 446,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the first quarter worth $783,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 508.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 3.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 64.9% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 19,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 7,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.56% of the company’s stock.
Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile
Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.
Recommended Story: NASDAQ
Receive News & Ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.