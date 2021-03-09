Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Shares Up 16.4%

Shares of Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) shot up 16.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.39 and last traded at $1.35. 3,189,509 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 7,571,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.16.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neovasc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.35.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.94.
Neovasc Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVCN)
Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.
