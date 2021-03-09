New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) Director Purchases $12,670.00 in Stock

New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) Director Alice Handy bought 1,000 shares of New Mountain Finance stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.67 per share, for a total transaction of $12,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,340. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ NMFC traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.77. 2,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,512. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 12 month low of $4.62 and a 12 month high of $12.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -1,278.72 and a beta of 1.39.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $68.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.61 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.40%. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.49%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NMFC. Zacks Investment Research cut New Mountain Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Hovde Group began coverage on New Mountain Finance in a research report on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.88.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in New Mountain Finance by 4,124.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,372,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,953 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 697.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,425,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in New Mountain Finance by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,672,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,000,000 after acquiring an additional 416,753 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in New Mountain Finance by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,288,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,319,000 after purchasing an additional 243,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,109,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,600,000 after purchasing an additional 167,885 shares during the last quarter. 34.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

