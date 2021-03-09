NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2021

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NewAge Inc. is an omni-channel healthy and organic products company. NewAge Inc., formerly known as New Age Beverages Corporation, is based in DENVER. “

NewAge stock opened at $2.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $316.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.97. NewAge has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.16 and its 200-day moving average is $2.68.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in NewAge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NewAge by 448.0% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 14,624 shares in the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NewAge by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 18,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in NewAge by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 9,368 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in NewAge in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 21.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NewAge

New Age Beverages Corporation develops, markets, sells, and distributes healthy liquid dietary supplements and ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages. The company offers RTD tea, coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NewAge (NBEV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NewAge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewAge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit