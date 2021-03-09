NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NewAge Inc. is an omni-channel healthy and organic products company. NewAge Inc., formerly known as New Age Beverages Corporation, is based in DENVER. “

NewAge stock opened at $2.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $316.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.97. NewAge has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.16 and its 200-day moving average is $2.68.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in NewAge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NewAge by 448.0% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 14,624 shares in the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NewAge by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 18,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in NewAge by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 9,368 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in NewAge in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 21.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Age Beverages Corporation develops, markets, sells, and distributes healthy liquid dietary supplements and ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages. The company offers RTD tea, coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

