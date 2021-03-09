Nexus Price Tops $1.19 on Exchanges (NXS)

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. Nexus has a market cap of $83.21 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nexus has traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar. One Nexus coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.19 or 0.00002192 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Nexus

Nexus (CRYPTO:NXS) is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 69,947,337 coins. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexus’ official website is nexus.io. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here.

