NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Price Target Cut to C$38.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

NFI has been the subject of several other research reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$26.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Scotiabank increased their target price on NFI Group from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday. Laurentian lifted their target price on NFI Group from C$26.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. CIBC upped their price target on NFI Group from C$28.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on NFI Group from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday.

Get NFI Group alerts:

Shares of TSE:NFI opened at C$29.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 211.13. The firm has a market cap of C$2.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$29.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$21.96. NFI Group has a 12-month low of C$9.12 and a 12-month high of C$32.74.

In related news, Director Adam L. Gray bought 137,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$24.54 per share, with a total value of C$3,379,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,017,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$123,133,376.40.

NFI Group Company Profile

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. It offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for NFI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NFI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.