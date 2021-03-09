Nimiq 1-Day Volume Tops $2.33 Million (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. Nimiq has a market cap of $55.13 million and approximately $2.33 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nimiq coin can now be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Nimiq has traded down 10.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,145.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,825.87 or 0.03372162 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.38 or 0.00368233 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $537.52 or 0.00992730 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.11 or 0.00412060 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.88 or 0.00346988 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003650 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.15 or 0.00249602 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00022431 BTC.

About Nimiq

Nimiq (NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 8,135,515,833 coins and its circulating supply is 7,391,765,833 coins. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

