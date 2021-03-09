Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.28, Fidelity Earnings reports. Niu Technologies had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 20.60%.

NIU traded up $6.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.43. 99,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,787,146. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.06. Niu Technologies has a 12 month low of $6.08 and a 12 month high of $53.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.95.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Niu Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Niu Technologies from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. TheStreet upgraded Niu Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Niu Technologies in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.50 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Niu Technologies Company Profile

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; and NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles under the NIU brand name.

Earnings History for Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)

