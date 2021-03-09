Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Shares Up 6.1%

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)’s stock price shot up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $45.41 and last traded at $45.37. 194,586 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 261,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.75.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NOAH. Nomura downgraded Noah from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.18 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Noah from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Noah from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Noah in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.20 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.10.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.46.

Noah declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, November 30th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOAH. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Noah by 30.0% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,885,812 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,163,000 after purchasing an additional 434,995 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Noah during the fourth quarter worth about $12,858,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Noah by 110.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 117,192 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Noah by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 285,977 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,672,000 after acquiring an additional 64,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Noah by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 149,930 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,168,000 after purchasing an additional 56,074 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

About Noah (NYSE:NOAH)

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service.

