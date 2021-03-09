Non-Standard Finance plc (NSF.L) (LON:NSF) Shares Gap Up to $7.15

Shares of Non-Standard Finance plc (NSF.L) (LON:NSF) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.15 ($0.09), but opened at GBX 7.50 ($0.10). Non-Standard Finance plc (NSF.L) shares last traded at GBX 7.51 ($0.10), with a volume of 3,861,439 shares.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3.95 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,592.72, a quick ratio of 9.69 and a current ratio of 9.69. The company has a market cap of £23.46 million and a PE ratio of -0.15.

In related news, insider Charles Henry Gregson purchased 272,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £8,178 ($10,684.61).

Non-Standard Finance plc engages in the unsecured credit business in the United Kingdom. The company provides home credit loans; branch-based unsecured consumer loans; and guarantor loans. It operated 73 branches. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Morley, the United Kingdom.

