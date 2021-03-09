Non-Standard Finance plc (NSF.L) (LON:NSF) Shares Gap Up to $7.15

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2021

Shares of Non-Standard Finance plc (NSF.L) (LON:NSF) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.15 ($0.09), but opened at GBX 7.50 ($0.10). Non-Standard Finance plc (NSF.L) shares last traded at GBX 7.51 ($0.10), with a volume of 3,861,439 shares.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3.95 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,592.72, a quick ratio of 9.69 and a current ratio of 9.69. The company has a market cap of £23.46 million and a PE ratio of -0.15.

In related news, insider Charles Henry Gregson purchased 272,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £8,178 ($10,684.61).

Non-Standard Finance plc (NSF.L) Company Profile (LON:NSF)

Non-Standard Finance plc engages in the unsecured credit business in the United Kingdom. The company provides home credit loans; branch-based unsecured consumer loans; and guarantor loans. It operated 73 branches. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Morley, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Non-Standard Finance plc (NSF.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Non-Standard Finance plc (NSF.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit